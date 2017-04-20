A driver heading up the Cajon Pass captured an unbelievable sight on his cellphone - a crunched up red sedan partially lodged underneath a semitruck and being dragged on the road for miles.In the video, the man trapped inside the sedan can be heard pleading for help as he waves his arms out of the car window.As all of this is happening, the driver of a silver Scion took action and sped up along the other side of the semitruck to get in front of it in order to try and stop it.This maneuver worked, and the semi driver is asked why he didn't stop. The semi driver can be heard saying he didn't see or hear anything.Incredibly, the man being dragged in the red sedan did not appear to have any serious injuries. However, his car - which dragged for nearly 4 miles - was clearly totaled.The semitruck is registered to Mike Lowrie Trucking from Dixon in Northern California.There was no word if any charges will be filed against the truck driver.