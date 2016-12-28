NEWS

Video shows desperate efforts to save twin boys from Watts house fire
Video of a house fire in Watts shows the desperate efforts to rescue twin 2-year-old boys, who later died at a hospital. (KABC)

By
WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Video of a house fire in Watts shows the desperate efforts to rescue twin boys, who later died at a hospital.

The fire ignited around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of E. 113th Street. The official cause of the blaze was not confirmed, but neighbors believe an artificial Christmas tree may be to blame.

Firefighters pulled the two boys and their father out of the home. They were transported to an area hospital, where the boys later died.

Their father, who family members identified as Benjamin Forston, 35, suffered facial burns trying to rescue his children.

Cellphone footage shot by a neighbor shows smoke pouring out of the windows of the home.

Neighbor Ronny Bell said there were bars on the windows, which made it difficult to get inside.

"We were trying to unlatch the emergency windows, but it was just too hot and we couldn't pry it open," Bell said. "We were calling for the kids, we weren't getting any response. All the while, we're just trying to stay hopeful and try to get them out of there."

The boys' father remains in critical condition in the hospital. The boys' mother, who is nine months pregnant, and a 4-year-old girl made it out of the home. They are expected to be OK.

Neighbors said about 10-12 extended family members live in the home, and they have lived there for about 55 years.

Firefighters said there were no working smoke alarms inside the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
