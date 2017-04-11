NEWS

Video shows girl slip out of bungee harness, left dangling by feet on ride

EMBED </>More News Videos

Cellphone video shows a bungee jump swing experience almost turn deadly as a girl slips out of her harness. (KABC)

Cellphone video shows a bungee jump swing experience almost turn deadly as a girl slips out of her harness.

The incident happened at a French carnival. As the swing was let loose and plummeted to the ground, the girl somehow slipped out of her harness and was left hanging by her feet.

The video shows the girl going back and forth a few times, nearly hitting her head on nearby objects.

Bystanders and workers were able to get the girl down safely as the swing slowed down.
Related Topics:
newsamazing videoamusement ridecaught on camera
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Spicer apologizes for Hitler-Assad comparison: 'It was insensitive and inappropriate'
LAPD unveils pursuit-rated Ford Fusion patrol car
San Bernardino school shooting suspect had arrest history
Drunk woman flips car during joyride with baby inside
Alleged Russian spammer Peter Levashov arrested in Spain
More News
Top Stories
San Bernardino school shooting suspect had arrest history
San Bernardino shooting: Family shares photos of slain 8-yr-old
United CEO: 'No one should ever be mistreated this way'
Escapee search temporarily locks down San Gabriel High School
LAPD unveils pursuit-rated Ford Fusion patrol car
Spicer's Hitler, 'Holocaust center' comments raise eyebrows
Pixie tangerine season arrives early in Ojai
Show More
Drunk woman flips car during joyride with baby inside
Woman found dead inside car on side of I-10 in El Monte
San Bernardino pastor rallies community after shooting
In wake of San Bernardino school shooting, community organizes vigil
San Bernardino shooting: wife left gunman after he showed 'other side'
More News
Top Video
San Bernardino school shooting suspect had arrest history
San Bernardino shooting: Family shares photos of slain 8-yr-old
LAPD unveils pursuit-rated Ford Fusion patrol car
Pixie tangerine season arrives early in Ojai
More Video