Video shows intruder creeping around Riverside woman's apartment

Riverside police are looking for a man caught on video entering and creep around the apartment of an elderly, wheelchair-bound woman.The video shows the man entering through the front door, walking around the apartment, peeking behind furniture, looking through drawers and crawling around on the floor. It's not clear what exactly he is looking for, or if he actually stole anything from the apartment.The video shows him leaving the apartment with something in his arms as the woman in a wheelchair enters the living room.The incident happened on April 29 around 7:42 p.m. in the 8500 block of Magnolia Avenue.The man is described as African-American, in his 40s, wearing a letterman-style blue and white jacket with white sleeves and a distinct logo that says "Panthers" on the back. He is also wearing a plaid shirt, blue pants, and had a black fedora cap when he entered the residence.Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective Merrill at (951) 353-7946 or at BMerrill@riversideca.gov.