Video shows Orange suspect reach behind back before police shooting

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) --New video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Orange shows the chaotic moments leading up to the shooting and the suspect reaching behind his back just before the fatal shot was fired.
The bizarre standoff and shooting began Sunday night at a strip mall in Orange with an attempted traffic stop.
The incident escalated when the suspect refused to exit his vehicle and at one point pulled out a gas container and lit a cigarette.
Police officers then broke open the window of his van and turned on a fire hose, to prevent a fire and force the suspect out of the vehicle.
When he emerged, he struggled with officers and shouts of "he has a knife" are heard on the video.
As officers struggle with him, he is seen reaching behind his back right before being shot once by an officer. He was pronounced dead in the hospital.
Investigators said two knives were found at the scene.
The suspect was later identified as Michael Perez, 33. His estranged wife told Eyewitness News that Perez had been living in the van for more than a year because he was addicted to methamphetamine.
Investigators say several videos showing the shooting have been turned over to the Orange County District Attorney's office which is investigating the officer-involved shooting.