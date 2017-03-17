NEWS

Video shows Orange suspect reach behind back before police shooting

EMBED </>More News Videos

Eyewitness video shows a suspect reaching behind his back shortly before being shot by police in Orange on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

By
ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) --
New video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Orange shows the chaotic moments leading up to the shooting and the suspect reaching behind his back just before the fatal shot was fired.

The bizarre standoff and shooting began Sunday night at a strip mall in Orange with an attempted traffic stop.

The incident escalated when the suspect refused to exit his vehicle and at one point pulled out a gas container and lit a cigarette.

Police officers then broke open the window of his van and turned on a fire hose, to prevent a fire and force the suspect out of the vehicle.

When he emerged, he struggled with officers and shouts of "he has a knife" are heard on the video.

As officers struggle with him, he is seen reaching behind his back right before being shot once by an officer. He was pronounced dead in the hospital.

Investigators said two knives were found at the scene.

The suspect was later identified as Michael Perez, 33. His estranged wife told Eyewitness News that Perez had been living in the van for more than a year because he was addicted to methamphetamine.

Investigators say several videos showing the shooting have been turned over to the Orange County District Attorney's office which is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Related Topics:
newssurveillance videoofficer involved shootingpolice-involved shootingOrangeOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man shot, killed outside McDonald's in South LA
VIDEO: Santa Ana hit-and-run crash kills motorcyclist
Man found not guilty in IE shooting that left veteran paralyzed
DOJ to appeal latest setback for Trump travel ban
More News
Top Stories
Man shot, killed outside McDonald's in South LA
VIDEO: Santa Ana hit-and-run crash kills motorcyclist
Carmakers now offering SUVs as hybrids
New device in Long Beach helps paralyzed veteran walk
UCLA advances in NCAA tourney with 97-80 win over Kent State
IE shooting spree: Multiple investigations led to suspect
Charles Manson special to include previously unaired interview footage
Show More
Man found not guilty in IE shooting that left veteran paralyzed
LAPD increases DUI enforcement for St. Patrick's Day weekend
Sheriff McDonnell expresses concern for 'sanctuary state' bill
500 students reporting symptoms in Oxnard norovirus outbreak
Experts offer tips to make Sunday's LA Marathon a success
More News
Top Video
Carmakers now offering SUVs as hybrids
New device in Long Beach helps paralyzed veteran walk
Man found not guilty in IE shooting that left veteran paralyzed
VIDEO: Santa Ana hit-and-run crash kills motorcyclist
More Video