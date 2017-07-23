NEWS

Video shows Perris street vendor slammed to ground by officer; community outraged

A violent police arrest caught on video in Perris is causing outrage in the Inland Empire. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) --
A violent police arrest caught on video in Perris is causing outrage in the Inland Empire.

In the video, captured on June 7, an officer is slamming a woman onto the ground while arresting her for selling flowers on the street, witnesses said. Community members are accusing the officer of police brutality.

On Saturday, a group known as The Mexica Movement joined city residents as they held a protest demanding the officer be held accountable for using excessive force on the woman, who supporters identified as Joaquina.

Organizers also called for an end to what they said is racial profiling against the Hispanic community.

"He grabbed her flowers that she was selling and he slammed them on the ground, and right then and there, I was a little worked up hearing the stuff he was saying, but I went in there and grabbed my tablet and started taking pictures," said witness Christian Lem.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said it was investigating the incident.
