VIDEO: Utah officer shoots suspect with his own gun

New body camera video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Roy, Utah, was released Friday.It all started when officers received a trespassing call last month and approached 38-year-old Nicolas Sanchez outside a gas station.In the video, you hear officers ordering Sanchez not to reach for a gun in his waistband when the suspect runs and wrestles with one of the officers.Both officers opened fire, one using the suspect's own gun.Sanchez's friend claimed police are the ones who escalated things, but the officers' attorney said they did what they were trained to do.