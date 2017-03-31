NEWS

VIDEO: Utah officer shoots suspect with his own gun

EMBED </>More News Videos

New body camera video of a deadly police shooting in Roy, Utah, was released Friday.

By ABC7.com staff
ROY, Utah (KABC) --
New body camera video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Roy, Utah, was released Friday.

It all started when officers received a trespassing call last month and approached 38-year-old Nicolas Sanchez outside a gas station.

In the video, you hear officers ordering Sanchez not to reach for a gun in his waistband when the suspect runs and wrestles with one of the officers.

Both officers opened fire, one using the suspect's own gun.

Sanchez's friend claimed police are the ones who escalated things, but the officers' attorney said they did what they were trained to do.
Related Topics:
newsofficer-involved shootingshootingbody camerascaught on camerau.s. & worldUtah
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
3 arrested in connection with Atlanta highway fire
Trump signs executive orders on trade
Intel suggests terrorists got airport screening equipment
FBI re-releases 9/11 Pentagon photos
More News
Top Stories
Terror groups may have acquired airport screening equipment
Bike repair shop fighting on to stay at USC campus
Police say 1 gang likely 'flocking' celebrity homes in LA
S. Laguna Beach cracking down on unruly visitors
LB victim describes being stabbed by ex while in hospital bed
Cesar Chavez's legacy continues to inspire new generations
15 Freeway closure in Fontana to last through weekend
Show More
California cigarette tax set to double this weekend
World's strongest coffee now for sale in U.S.
Gilbert Baker, creator of rainbow flag for gay rights, dies
Hot bath just as good as 30 minutes of exercise, study says
Narbonne student who lost leg returns to baseball mound
More News
Top Video
Bike repair shop fighting on to stay at USC campus
Police say 1 gang likely 'flocking' celebrity homes in LA
S. Laguna Beach cracking down on unruly visitors
Terror groups may have acquired airport screening equipment
More Video