VIDEO: Van Nuys hit-and-run suspect leaves scene after plowing into pedestrian

Police released surveillance video of a deadly hit-and-run crash whose driver was still being sought on Tuesday. (KABC)

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police released surveillance video of a deadly hit-and-run crash whose driver was still being sought on Tuesday.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was crossing the street at Sepulveda Boulevard and Vanowen Street shortly after midnight on Sunday when he was struck by a four-door sedan and then hit by an MTA bus.

The driver of the sedan stopped just past the accident in order to check out what happened. The surveillance video shows the driver, believed to be 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 250 pounds, walking toward the scene. He then gets back in his car and takes off.

"If this person would have stopped, we would have done our investigation, completed our investigation and more than likely this person would have been allowed to leave," said Detective Bill Bustos of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities said the bus driver stopped to render aid but the victim died at the scene.

LAPD investigators were on the hunt for the driver of the silver, four-door sedan with tinted windows, which could have front-end damage.

A $50,000 reward was being offered for anyone with information leading to the suspect's arrest.
