NEWS

VIDEO: Woman viciously attacked by man with hammer in Koreatown

EMBED </>More News Videos

Surveillance video shows a woman being viciously attacked by a man armed with a hammer in Koreatown. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man viciously attacked a woman with a hammer in Koreatown and the entire onslaught was captured on surveillance camera, according to authorities.

NOTE: The video in the player above has been edited due to its graphic nature.

Los Angeles police said the attack happened in the 1000 block of South Vermont Avenue at about 6 p.m. on Friday.

Surveillance video shows the woman on her cellphone while standing next to a rail when the man runs from around the corner with a hammer.

The man can be seen striking the woman several times, according to officials.

The woman yelled for help and a security guard was able to detain the suspect until police arrived at the scene.

Authorities said the woman suffered numerous cuts and bruises during the attack. She was taken to the hospital, but has since been released.

The suspect has been charged with attempted murder with a hate crime enhancement.
Related Topics:
newsattackassaultattempted murderhate crimehate crime investigationlapdKoreatownLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
GOP health care bill narrowly clears a committee despite conservative opposition
Ex-Trump adviser Flynn paid $56,200 by Russian firms in 2015, documents show
Spicer continues to defend Trump's wiretapping claims
High-profile Twitter accounts hacked over Turkey-Holland spat
More News
Top Stories
Suspect apprehended after sheriff's deputy shot in Hesperia
No indication Trump Tower was surveilled, intel senators say
Fullerton officer charged with filing false police report
Woman fatally struck by train in midst of modeling shoot
Mom: Clogged 911 calls led to baby's death in Dallas
Home insurance tips to save cash, get better coverage
Kendall Jenner's Hollywood Hills home burglarized
Show More
Montebello students protest against school district layoffs
Pet of the Week: Chihuahua-miniature pinscher mix named Chester
3-year-old girl lived alone with dead mom for days, police say
Bulldog and iguana are unlikely friends
Google Street View takes you inside a volcano
More News
Top Video
Suspect apprehended after sheriff's deputy shot in Hesperia
Montebello students protest against school district layoffs
Disney gives sneak peek of giant AT-AT Walkers at Star Wars Land
Mom: Clogged 911 calls led to baby's death in Dallas
More Video