A man viciously attacked a woman with a hammer in Koreatown and the entire onslaught was captured on surveillance camera, according to authorities.Los Angeles police said the attack happened in the 1000 block of South Vermont Avenue at about 6 p.m. on Friday.Surveillance video shows the woman on her cellphone while standing next to a rail when the man runs from around the corner with a hammer.The man can be seen striking the woman several times, according to officials.The woman yelled for help and a security guard was able to detain the suspect until police arrived at the scene.Authorities said the woman suffered numerous cuts and bruises during the attack. She was taken to the hospital, but has since been released.The suspect has been charged with attempted murder with a hate crime enhancement.