The owner of Pine Mountain Inn had a close encounter of the furry kind when a hungry bear ends up eating dog food in her garage.Diana Chase opened her garage to a cute, but scary sight. She slowly approached the bear and even made noises to try and scare it off."I know you want the dog food, but you can't have it," she says in the video.But the bear had gotten a taste of dog food and did not want to leave. Chase was moving supplies from her truck into her home when the critter made its way into her garage.Chase peeked outside the open garage door to see if the head left. The bear eventually left and she was able to close the garage door.