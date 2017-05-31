NEWS

Family honors man killed in hit-run while trying to visit parents in South LA

Brandon Peer, 37, is shown in an undated photo surrounded by candles during a vigil for him in South Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (KABC)

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Family members broke down in tears Wednesday night during a vigil for Brandon Peer, a man who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old died after he was struck less than a block from his parents' home.

"God blessed me with a wonderful son. He was there for us and I know I miss him and I'm going to miss him for the rest of my life," mother Sharon Peer said.

The hit-and-run was captured on surveillance video on May 24. Peer was crossing South Figueroa Street, just south of 110th Street, around 11:30 p.m.

The driver fled the scene after hitting Peer. Paramedics rushed Peer to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

"I forgive the person, but at the same time the person that committed this crime, I just want you to be aware of what it is that you took away from us," sister Charmaine Lindsey said.

Family members and friends said Peer was a caring person who would help anyone. He was on his way to visit his parents' right before the crash.

"My husband and I were sick. My son made a point every day to call us, to come by - 'Do you need anything?'" Sharon said.

The family wasn't aware of what happened until two days after the fatal crash when they filed a missing person's report, which only added to their pain.

"Our family will never be the same. I'm missing my brother every day," Lindsey said.

The vehicle is described as a light-colored compact car.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the LAPD. There could be a $50,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest.
