Family members broke down in tears Wednesday night during a vigil for Brandon Peer, a man who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles.The 37-year-old died after he was struck less than a block from his parents' home."God blessed me with a wonderful son. He was there for us and I know I miss him and I'm going to miss him for the rest of my life," mother Sharon Peer said.The hit-and-run was captured on surveillance video on May 24. Peer was crossing South Figueroa Street, just south of 110th Street, around 11:30 p.m.The driver fled the scene after hitting Peer. Paramedics rushed Peer to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries."I forgive the person, but at the same time the person that committed this crime, I just want you to be aware of what it is that you took away from us," sister Charmaine Lindsey said.Family members and friends said Peer was a caring person who would help anyone. He was on his way to visit his parents' right before the crash."My husband and I were sick. My son made a point every day to call us, to come by - 'Do you need anything?'" Sharon said.The family wasn't aware of what happened until two days after the fatal crash when they filed a missing person's report, which only added to their pain."Our family will never be the same. I'm missing my brother every day," Lindsey said.The vehicle is described as a light-colored compact car.Anyone with more information is urged to contact the LAPD. There could be a $50,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest.