Vigil held for San Bernardino school shooting victims

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --An emotional vigil was held in San Bernardino to remember the victims of Monday's deadly elementary school shooting.
The Way World Outreach Church organized the vigil for 8-year-old Jonathan Martinez and 53-year-old teacher Karen Smith.
The two were gunned down by Smith's estranged husband, Cedric Anderson, inside a classroom at North Park Elementary.
The pastor of the church said they will have a group of people to assist students at North Park when the school reopens Monday.
"A night like this brings a lot of peace and comfort and relief to everybody at North Park and to our city," said Pastor Robert Cuencas.