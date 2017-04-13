NEWS

Vigil held for San Bernardino school shooting victims

EMBED </>More News Videos

An emotional vigil was held in San Bernardino to remember the victims of Monday's deadly elementary school shooting. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
An emotional vigil was held in San Bernardino to remember the victims of Monday's deadly elementary school shooting.

The Way World Outreach Church organized the vigil for 8-year-old Jonathan Martinez and 53-year-old teacher Karen Smith.

The two were gunned down by Smith's estranged husband, Cedric Anderson, inside a classroom at North Park Elementary.

The pastor of the church said they will have a group of people to assist students at North Park when the school reopens Monday.

"A night like this brings a lot of peace and comfort and relief to everybody at North Park and to our city," said Pastor Robert Cuencas.
Related Topics:
newsgun violenceshootingschool shootingmurder suicidechild shotvigilSan BernardinoSan Bernardino County
