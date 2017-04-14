A vigil was underway Friday afternoon for Karen Smith, a special education teacher at North Park Elementary school who was killed by her estranged husband.Smith, 53, was fatally shot by Cedric Anderson, 53, of Riverside, whom she had married in January. The couple had been together for four years before getting married, but she moved out only a few months into the marriage.As investigators pieced together who Anderson was, his history of domestic violence came to light. He had four previous arrests between 1983 and 2013, the year he met Smith.In addition to the arrests, court documents obtained by Eyewitness News showed Anderson had restraining orders against him and allegations of threats and domestic violence from two previous women - his first wife and a live-in girlfriend.Authorities said Anderson showed up to the school Monday morning, told office staff he needed to drop something off for Smith and then opened fire once he got into her classroom. He killed Smith, an 8-year-old student and injured a 9-year-old student who were near her at the time.Anderson then reloaded his revolver and turned the gun on himself.Jonathan Martinez, the 8-year-old student, was airlifted to a hospital but died before being taken into surgery. Nolan Brandy, the 9-year-old, was released from the hospital Friday and will recover at home.