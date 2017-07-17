Walmart is apologizing for a racial slur that was included in a product description on its website.Several people have sent Eyewitness News a screenshot of the image that shows the head of a mannequin with the Jagazi Natural full cap weaving net. The N-word is used to describe the color in the product's description.ABC13 visited the Walmart website and found that the description had been removed.Toni Marbley said she's offended by the post and the word upsets her."That's crazy, why would you degrade a people like that. That's really scary," said Marbley.We reached out to the company and a spokesperson released the following statement:Meanwhile, Jagazi issued a statement on its website saying they are aware of the Walmart image and that someone used the company's name to list an item.David Raucher is Director of IT Engineering at Houston-based CHR Solutions. He says it was likely someone who has access to the company's system but finding out exactly who did it can be incredibly difficult."It can be incredibly hard. If this was an ex-employee and they had the user name and password. Even if you went into your system and looked through everyone and what they did, it can look like an authorized person," said Raucher.Raucher also says once a third party vendor is approved to be part of a company website they oversee their section. While many servers have a "foul language filter," he says this post had a dash and then another word so it might have bypassed any kind of filter.