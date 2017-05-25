NEWS

Wisconsin woman jumps on hood as carjacker tries to drive off

EMBED </>More Videos

From pumping gas to fighting off a would-be thief, look at how one woman in Milwaukee, Wisconsin stopped a man from stealing her SUV. (Melissa Marian/Facebook)

MILWAUKEE --
A woman in Wisconsin held on to her car's hood as a carjacker tried to drive away.

Melissa Smith said when thieves tried to steal her car at the BP gas station near Milwaukee's Third Ward Tuesday, she jumped on the hood.

At first she didn't see the Cadillac pull up. The suspect crouched down and got behind the wheel of her car.

Once the suspect was behind the wheel and Smith was on the hood, the driver slammed on the brakes twice.

Smith admits she didn't think about the danger of jumping on the hood until afterward.

"I had the thought in my head, 'Do I go after my purse or do I stop by car?' and the price tag of my car flashed through my head," Smith told WISN-TV. "He was laughing while I was on my car and he was trying to throw me off, so zero remorse."

The suspect eventually gave up, jumped out of her car and took off. So far, no arrests have been made.

WATCH: Full surveillance video

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video

WISN-TV contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newscarjackingsurveillance videou.s. & worldgas stationWisconsin
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
