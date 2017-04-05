Police on Wednesday were on the hunt for a woman accused of stealing a person's phone and then nearly running the victim over with her car in West Hollywood.Detectives said at about 6 p.m. on March 29, the suspect stole a woman's cellphone, phone case and credit card after entering a business near Santa Monica Boulevard and Formosa Avenue.Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said the suspect then went into a nearby Target store and tried to buy a computer with the stolen card, but the transaction was denied.Soon after, the victim tracked her phone and found the suspect outside the store, standing next to a newer Black Honda Accord with paper plates and tinted windows.When the suspect recognized the victim, she immediately entered the Accord and drove toward the victim, according to sheriff's officials. To avoid being struck by the driver, the victim jumped onto the hood of the car. As the victim lay on the hood, the suspect drove at a high rate of speed for about two blocks in an attempt to throw the victim off, officials said.The victim eventually fell off the hood of the car and suffered minor injuries. The suspect drove away from the area in an unknown direction, according to sheriff's officials.LASD detectives were asking for the public's help in finding the suspect. She is described as a black woman between 35 and 45 years old who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing glasses.Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to contact the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station at (310) 855-8850. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).