4 pedestrians injured when vehicles collide at busy West Hollywood intersection

Authorities investigate the scene of a collision in West Hollywood where four pedestrians suffered minor injuries. (KABC)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Four pedestrians were injured in West Hollywood when two cars collided at a busy intersection and one jumped up onto a curb.

Investigators say a minivan and a Honda sedan were involved in a collision around 6 p.m. at Sunset and La Cienega boulevards.

The minivan then jumped a curb, hit a light pole and struck four pedestrians standing on the corner.

All four suffered what authorities described as minor injuries and they were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

An elderly couple inside the minivan also had minor injuries and was sent to a hospital to be checked out.

Authorities reopened the area to traffic about an hour after the crash.

No word yet on what caused the collision.
