Four pedestrians were injured in West Hollywood when two cars collided at a busy intersection and one jumped up onto a curb.Investigators say a minivan and a Honda sedan were involved in a collision around 6 p.m. at Sunset and La Cienega boulevards.The minivan then jumped a curb, hit a light pole and struck four pedestrians standing on the corner.All four suffered what authorities described as minor injuries and they were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.An elderly couple inside the minivan also had minor injuries and was sent to a hospital to be checked out.Authorities reopened the area to traffic about an hour after the crash.No word yet on what caused the collision.