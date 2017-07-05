West Hollywood deputies investigating woman's death

Sheriff's deputies are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found in West Hollywood.The woman's body was found around 2 p.m. in the 1100 block of Curson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department.She was pronounced dead at the scene.Homicide detectives are investigating.No further details were immediately available.Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's department at (323)890-5500 or provide an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.