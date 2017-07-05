NEWS

West Hollywood deputies investigating woman's death

Sheriff's deputies investigate the death of a woman found in the 1100 block of Curson Avenue in West Hollywood on Wednesday, July 5, 2017.

By
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Sheriff's deputies are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found in West Hollywood.

The woman's body was found around 2 p.m. in the 1100 block of Curson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's department at (323)890-5500 or provide an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbody foundwoman killedhomicide investigationhomicideWest HollywoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Congressman apologizes for recording video in Auschwitz gas chamber
Security guard, several people get in fight at Santa Monica McDonald's
Trump set to give major speech at historic Warsaw Square
Killer denied parole in brutal 1977 murder of SoCal couple
More News
Top Stories
Critical blood shortage prompts CHLA call for donors
Killer denied parole in brutal 1977 murder of SoCal couple
Mom arrested in Victorville for leaving 4 kids in hot car
SoCal animal shelters busy with owners looking for runaway pets
Rob Kardashian posts nude photos of Blac Chyna in latest feud
OC Sheriff Hutchens testifies about alleged jailhouse snitch program
Dog killed in officer-involved shooting in Harbor City
Show More
Brush fire scorches 53 acres in San Clemente
3 kids injured in San Bernardino fireworks blast
Thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks seized all over SoCal
Father killed in front of children in fireworks accident
102 shot, 14 fatally, in Chicago over July 4 holiday weekend
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos