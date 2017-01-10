NEWS

Wet weather raises worries about homeless on SoCal riverbanks
EMBED </>More News Videos

With heavy rain this month, Los Angeles County officials have had to rescue people from rivers and flood channels. (KABC)

By
LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
With more rain on the way this week, officials remain concerned about the safety of the growing homeless population living along rivers and flood channels in Southern California.

RELATED: Rain expected this week in SoCal - latest forecast from ABC7

On Monday, a woman living in the Dominguez Channel in Gardena barely escaped the fast-moving water, while her male friend remains missing.

Many who live in the rivers and channels say they have narrowly escaped when the wet weather moves in.

"We had to run with everything we had," said "Jaye," who lives by the Los Angeles River. "We lost a lot. The weather has been so bad that all the stuff gets washed out. The water level rises."

"And it's mucky, very muddy water. You don't want to be anywhere near there, because it gets dangerous out here."

With the increased danger comes increased efforts by area departments to prevent any more tragedies. Officials are warning the homeless to evacuate areas near rivers and flood channels and trying to help them get shelter and services.
Related Topics:
newsflash floodingfloodingrainweatherLos FelizLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
A Wall Alone 'Will Not Do the Job,' Says Trump's DHS Chief Pick
FBI Investigating Unconfirmed Claims That Trump Was Personally Compromised by the Russians
Prosecutors plan to retry ex-Sheriff Lee Baca for corruption
Sen. Jeff Sessions' Confirmation Hearing: The Key (and Controversial) Moments
More News
Top Stories
LA selected as home to George Lucas' $1-billion museum
President Obama to deliver farewell address in Chicago
Dylann Roof sentenced to death in Charleston church shooting
Prosecutors plan to retry ex-Sheriff Lee Baca for corruption
San Bernardino gunman's brother pleads in marriage fraud case
'Inside job' suspected in Kim Kardashian West robbery, investigators say
LA County supervisors create plan to protect undocumented residents
Show More
New tech makes game out of exercise for those with specific needs
Gov. Brown warns of $2B deficit while unveiling state budget
Carrie Fisher's death certificate confirms cardiac arrest
Pomona officer critically injured while responding to fatal crash
Jeff Sessions says he'd be fair as attorney general, defy Trump if necessary
More News
Top Video
President Obama to deliver farewell address in Chicago
LA County supervisors create plan to protect undocumented residents
Pomona officer critically injured while responding to fatal crash
Jeff Sessions says he'd be fair as attorney general, defy Trump if necessary
More Video