Wet weather raises worries about homeless on SoCal riverbanks

LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --With more rain on the way this week, officials remain concerned about the safety of the growing homeless population living along rivers and flood channels in Southern California.
RELATED: Rain expected this week in SoCal - latest forecast from ABC7
On Monday, a woman living in the Dominguez Channel in Gardena barely escaped the fast-moving water, while her male friend remains missing.
Many who live in the rivers and channels say they have narrowly escaped when the wet weather moves in.
"We had to run with everything we had," said "Jaye," who lives by the Los Angeles River. "We lost a lot. The weather has been so bad that all the stuff gets washed out. The water level rises."
"And it's mucky, very muddy water. You don't want to be anywhere near there, because it gets dangerous out here."
With the increased danger comes increased efforts by area departments to prevent any more tragedies. Officials are warning the homeless to evacuate areas near rivers and flood channels and trying to help them get shelter and services.