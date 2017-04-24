NEWS

Wheaton College freshman killed after being hit by hammer during track event

Ethan Roser, a 19-year-old student at Wheaton College, was fatally struck by a hammer Saturday during a track and field meet. (Wheaton College)

A 19-year-old Wheaton College freshman was killed after being struck by a hammer during a track and field competition Saturday, school officials confirmed.

The college identified the student as Ethan Roser, a 19-year-old transfer student from Cincinnati, Ohio.

At about 4:15 p.m., Roser was volunteering during the competition when he was struck by a hammer during the hammer throw event, the college said in a statement.

Roser was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where he was pronounced dead.

"We are deeply grieved, but, because of our faith in Christ, not without hope," said Wheaton College President Philip Ryken. "We ask people to pray for Ethan's family, his friends, and our campus community."

Roser was a member of the soccer team. A community prayer event was held Saturday at Pierce Chapel.

Wheaton College Track & Field Team praying on field on April 22, 2017.

