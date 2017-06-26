NEWS

Whittier girl escapes kidnapping suspects; search underway

EMBED </>More Videos

A young girl was kidnapped while playing in her front yard of her Whittier home, and she managed to escape, but her abductors remained on the loose Monday night.

By
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) --
A young girl was kidnapped while playing in her front yard of her Whittier home, and she managed to escape, but her abductors remained on the loose Monday night.

Destani and Christina are the mothers of the 12-year-old girl who was kidnapped about 9:30 a.m. in the 13400 block of Franklin Street.

"A man came behind her, covered her mouth and he grabbed her and pulled her in the car with another male," Destani shared.

Once inside the car, one of the men began touching the child's face, telling her "she's very pretty, and she was never going to see her family again," the family said.

Police said the suspects, in a 2000 model green four-door Chevrolet Malibu or a similar-type sedan, drove to a home on Dittmar Avenue, about 1 1/2 miles away. While they were away from the car, the girl got out of the backseat and ran down the street for help.

Her mothers said she just happened to see a family friend in that neighborhood. She also said she's seen the suspects before near her middle school.

Police said one suspect is Hispanic in his 20's, with black hair and a beard. He had a shaved line across his left eyebrow and was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

The other suspect is Hispanic in his 30's and has a shaved head. He was wearing a white tank top and tan pants and has a dragon tattoo on his right bicep.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Whittier police at (562) 567-9255.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newskidnappingattempted abductionchild abductionchildrenWhittierLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Suspect sexually assaults minor near Riverside church
Fast-moving Manzanita Fire burns 5,000 acres
Suspected SoCal 'AK-47 Bandit' arrested, FBI says
Uber driver arrested in sexual assault of passenger in LA
More News
Top Stories
Fast-moving Manzanita Fire burns 5,000 acres
Suspect sexually assaults minor near Riverside church
Bystanders catch Fontana man who robbed woman in wheelchair
Defendant argues self-defense in death of Fox executive
Suspected SoCal 'AK-47 Bandit' arrested, FBI says
Family devastated over innocent teen killed in Florence crossfire
Father accused of killing 5-year-old to get back at ex-wife
Show More
'Cant Stop Won't Stop' documents label created by 'P-Diddy'
Heart device helps SoCal woman live to 100
Uber driver arrested in sexual assault of passenger in LA
LAPD officers have same badge, division as retired fathers
Retired officer helps catch Fullerton horse thieves
More News
Top Video
Fast-moving Manzanita Fire burns 5,000 acres
Suspected SoCal 'AK-47 Bandit' arrested, FBI says
Suspect sexually assaults minor near Riverside church
Defendant argues self-defense in death of Fox executive
More Video