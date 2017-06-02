NEWS

Whittier police seeking robber who struck ampm store twice

EMBED </>More Videos

A Whittier ampm mini-mart has been hit with two robberies in two weeks, and police on Friday are searching for one man who they believe is responsible for both incidents. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) --
A Whittier ampm mini-mart has been hit with two robberies in two weeks, and police on Friday are searching for one man who they believe is responsible for both incidents.

Surveillance pictures of the suspect were captured inside the store, located in the 13000 block of Lambert Road.

Investigators said the robber first held up the store at gunpoint on May 24th and then came back six days later. No injuries were reported in either incident.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, between 25 and 30 years old and about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build.

He used a dark-colored handgun and has tattoos on both his face and arm.

Anyone with information on the suspect was urged to contact Whittier Police Detective Bolanos at (562) 567-9281 or the department's crime tip line at (562) 567-9299.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsrobberycaught on camerasearchWhittierLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Penn State proposes new safety reforms after pledge's death
What's next in US withdrawal from Paris Climate Agreement
Fact-checking Trump's speech on the Paris Accord
Chris Cornell's widow responds to toxicology report
Hate crimes in OC spike after election of President Trump, report finds
More News
Top Stories
1 dead in apparent Riverside street racing accident
Human skull found in rural area of San Clemente
'He broke me.' Kathy Griffin addresses Trump photo
Hate crimes in OC spike after election of President Trump, report finds
Robbery suspect sought after trying to shoot Boyle Heights store clerk
Dearden's closing its doors after 108 years of business
Claremont police seek at-risk missing girl, 14
Show More
32 stolen cars found at El Mirage property
Small plane crashes in Banning; 2 occupants injured
Sharks spotted off San Clemente Pier; advisory in place
Brandy released from hospital after passing out at LAX
Man with knife attacks female jogger in Lake Balboa, flees
More News
Top Video
1 dead in apparent Riverside street racing accident
Small plane crashes in Banning; 2 occupants injured
'He broke me.' Kathy Griffin addresses Trump photo
Sharks spotted off San Clemente Pier; advisory in place
More Video