CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) --Firefighters battled a small brush fire in a remote area of Calabasas Thursday afternoon.
The blaze started around 3 p.m. near Malibu Canyon and Mulholland Drive. It was reported to be around 2 acres and was spreading at a moderate speed with only slight winds in the area.
By 5 p.m., the fire was estimated around 30 to 50 acres, but the forward progression was stopped.
One firefighter suffered a heat-related injury that was minor, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
No structures were threatened. About 198 firefighters were at the scene to control the blaze.
The fire is only a few miles from a 2-acre blaze near Topanga Canyon, just 2 miles north of the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.
Heavy smoke from that blaze was visible for miles and wasn't far from a residential neighborhood.
The cause of the fire in Calabasas, dubbed the Stokes Fire, was not immediately known.