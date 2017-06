Firefighters battled a small brush fire in a remote area of Calabasas Thursday afternoon.The blaze started around 3 p.m. near Malibu Canyon and Mulholland Drive. It was reported to be around 2 acres and was spreading at a moderate speed with only slight winds in the area.By 5 p.m., the fire was estimated around 30 to 50 acres, but the forward progression was stopped.One firefighter suffered a heat-related injury that was minor, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.No structures were threatened. About 198 firefighters were at the scene to control the blaze.The fire is only a few miles from a 2-acre blaze near Topanga Canyon , just 2 miles north of the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.Heavy smoke from that blaze was visible for miles and wasn't far from a residential neighborhood.The cause of the fire in Calabasas, dubbed the Stokes Fire, was not immediately known.