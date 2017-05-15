  • BREAKING NEWS Wildlife officials trying to catch injured bear in La Verne - WATCH LIVE
Wildlife officials try to corral bear struck by car on 210 Fwy in La Verne

Law enforcement officials gather at the scene, where a bear was struck and injured by a car on the 210 Freeway in La Verne on Monday, May 15, 2017.

LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) --
Wildlife officials attempted to corral a bear after the animal was struck by a car along the 210 Freeway in La Verne Monday morning.

The collision occurred around 7:45 a.m. near the Fruit Street on-ramp to the westbound 210 Freeway.

The bear was injured but still alive.

Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were called to the scene to evaluate the situation.

The freeway ramp was expected to be closed until further notice.

(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
