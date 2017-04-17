Windshields smashed, drivers terrified as bricks thrown at cars on 215 Fwy

Several windshields were smashed and at least one driver suffered a head injury when two men threw bricks at multiple vehicles traveling at high speeds on the 215 Freeway in Perris, witnesses and officials said.The incident happened late Sunday night, south of Nuevo Road.Truck driver Horacio Gomez said he saw two men run from the center divider to the shoulder as he was driving on the 215. He slowed down and saw the two men throw something toward his truck. He ducked and continued to steer forward as bricks hit his truck, one smashing through the windshield."It's definitely scary," Gomez told Eyewitness News. "Something I don't ever want to go through again."When he pulled over, he saw another car with flat tires and two semis with holes in their windshields.The California Highway Patrol said one truck driver suffered a head injury.Gomez was thankful it didn't cause even worse damage."Traveling at highway speeds and something hits your windshield - it's going to go through like a bullet," Gomez said. "That's what it did."If the suspects are caught, they are likely to face felony assault with a deadly weapon charges, the CHP said.Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP in Riverside.