NEWS

Windshields smashed, drivers terrified as bricks thrown at cars on 215 Fwy

EMBED </>More News Videos

Windshields were smashed and at least one driver suffered a head injury when two men threw bricks at multiple vehicles traveling at high speeds on the 215 Freeway in Perris, witnesses and officials said. (KABC)

By
PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) --
Several windshields were smashed and at least one driver suffered a head injury when two men threw bricks at multiple vehicles traveling at high speeds on the 215 Freeway in Perris, witnesses and officials said.

The incident happened late Sunday night, south of Nuevo Road.

Truck driver Horacio Gomez said he saw two men run from the center divider to the shoulder as he was driving on the 215. He slowed down and saw the two men throw something toward his truck. He ducked and continued to steer forward as bricks hit his truck, one smashing through the windshield.

"It's definitely scary," Gomez told Eyewitness News. "Something I don't ever want to go through again."

When he pulled over, he saw another car with flat tires and two semis with holes in their windshields.

The California Highway Patrol said one truck driver suffered a head injury.

Gomez was thankful it didn't cause even worse damage.

"Traveling at highway speeds and something hits your windshield - it's going to go through like a bullet," Gomez said. "That's what it did."

If the suspects are caught, they are likely to face felony assault with a deadly weapon charges, the CHP said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP in Riverside.
Related Topics:
newsCHPvandalismassaultbricks fallPerrisRiversideRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
What's at stake in North Korea?
US Supreme Court stops execution of Arkansas death row inmate
Teen shot outside LAPD 77th St. station
Woman wearing pajamas robs 6 Salt Lake City banks in 90 minutes
More News
Top Stories
Mountain lion snatches family dog from inside NorCal home
'Dancing with the Stars' does Disney
Man hid mother's body parts in refrigerator, court docs say
Calexit leaders drop measure to make California independent nation
Girls with Down syndrome learn to walk runway in modeling class
Demonstrators protest LA sheriff's stance on 'sanctuary state' bill
House Committee on Homeland Security tours SoCal ports
Show More
$50K reward offered in 'national search' for 'Facebook killer'
GE, SoCal Edison unveil world's 1st hybrid electric gas turbine
Van Nuys high school teacher receives $2,500 grant
Teen shot outside LAPD 77th St. station
Sen. Kamala Harris visits troops, refugee camp in Middle East
More News
Top Video
'Dancing with the Stars' does Disney
Mountain lion snatches family dog from inside NorCal home
House Committee on Homeland Security tours SoCal ports
Woman wearing pajamas robs 6 Salt Lake City banks in 90 minutes
More Video