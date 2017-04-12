NEWS

Witnesses detain DUI suspect after hit-and-run crash kills 1 in North Hollywood

Firefighters and onlookers stand near a wrecked vehicle after a fatal hit-and-run crash in North Hollywood on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (OnScene)

By and ABC7.com staff
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Witnesses detained a suspected DUI driver early Wednesday morning after a hit-and-run crash that left another motorist fatally injured at an intersection in North Hollywood, authorities said.

The collision took place shortly before 2 a.m. at Vantage Avenue and Vanowen Street, where responding firefighters had to cut open one of the wrecked vehicles before extracting its driver.

That person died after being was rushed to Holy Cross Medical Center, according to Los Angeles Police Detective Bill Bustos. The victim's identity was not immediately released.

A second driver, an unidentified man, allegedly attempted to flee the scene on foot but was held down by witnesses until authorities arrived, Bustos said. He was transported to a hospital for treatment for unknown injuries.
newslapdlos angeles police departmenthit and runcrashNorth HollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
