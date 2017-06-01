NEWS

Witnesses report gunshots and explosions at Resorts World Manila in Philippines

Smoke is seen rising above Resorts World Manila in the Philippines on Friday, June 2, 2017. (Jay Dones/DZIQ990-AM)

Gunshots and explosions rang out early Friday at a mall, casino and hotel complex near Manila's international airport in the Philippine capital, sparking a security alarm amid an ongoing Muslim militant siege in the country's south.

Philippine police rushed to the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday after gunshots rang out at the complex, where smoke began billowing from an upper floor of the building.

Resorts World Manila said in its Facebook account that it was "currently on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men," adding "the company is working closely with the Philippine National Police to ensure that all guests and employees are safe."


"We ask for your prayers during these difficult times," the company said.

Philippine policemen have not given details about the incident but have begun cordoning off the area near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

"I heard many, many gunshots," Julio Silva, a witness who managed to dash out of the mall complex, told DZMM radio network.

The incident is unfolding amid a 10-day deadly siege by Muslim militants aligned to the Islamic State group in the southern city of Marawi. The attack has sparked fears that the militants may attack elsewhere to divert the focus of thousands of troops trying to quell the siege.

Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldshooting
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
What to know about the Paris Agreement, possible US withdrawal
Trump to withdraw US from Paris climate agreement
Gunmen open fire at Philippines resort: Police
Flynn and Trump lawyer subpoenaed over Russia investigation
More News
Top Stories
Trump to announce complete withdrawal from climate pact
Iconic pink wall in LA gets rainbow makeover for Pride
Hydrant sheared, traffic pole toppled in Westlake crash
LA deputies rescue teen threatening to jump off bridge
Vigil held for man killed in hit-run in South LA
James Comey set to testify June 8 on Russia
Doctors: Breast tissue changes should be monitored
Show More
NY student has 'subway graduation' on train
Mr. Met gives fan the finger, employee out as team mascot
Portland train stabbing survivor says focus should be on 'those little girls'
Suspect arrested in murder of ex-girlfriend in Sylmar
VIDEO: 3 killed in Texas bounty-hunter shootout
More News
Photos
Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
More Photos