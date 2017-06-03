Witnesses: Van hits pedestrians on London Bridge; some said hurt

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2064211" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The aftermath of the incident at London Bridge was caught on camera by several bystanders.

British police said they were dealing with an "incident" on London Bridge Saturday.Witnesses reported a vehicle hitting pedestrians and injured people on the ground. One told the BBC a white van veered off the road and struck as many as six people.Another witness, Will Heaven, said he saw people who appeared to have been hit, and one being put into an ambulance."We saw injured people on the road, injured people on the pavement," he told Sky News.Transport for London said busy London Bridge station was closed at the request of police.London police say they are responding to an incident at Borough Market, a popular tourist area with restaurants and bars a short distance from London Bridge.The Metropolitan Police force says armed officers are responding at both scenes.Nick Brandon of the British Transport Police control room says he has received reports of an incident possibly involving a knife and a vehicle.He said the seriousness of the injuries is not yet known.Police have closed a nearby railway station and told people to get away from the area.