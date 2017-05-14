GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --An 18-year-old resident of a group home for the mentally ill in Granada Hills was arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing another woman living there, police said.
Police say the suspect entered the bedroom of the 55-year-old victim around 4 a.m. Sunday.
A caretaker heard a disturbance, and found the suspect standing next to the victim with a knife, police say.
The 18-year-old suspect, whose name has not been released, is expected to appear in court Tuesday on murder charges.
Police have not yet offered a theory on a possible motive.