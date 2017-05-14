An 18-year-old resident of a group home for the mentally ill in Granada Hills was arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing another woman living there, police said.Police say the suspect entered the bedroom of the 55-year-old victim around 4 a.m. Sunday.A caretaker heard a disturbance, and found the suspect standing next to the victim with a knife, police say.The 18-year-old suspect, whose name has not been released, is expected to appear in court Tuesday on murder charges.Police have not yet offered a theory on a possible motive.