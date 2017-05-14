NEWS

Granada Hills woman, 18, accused of fatal stabbing at group home

An 18-year-old resident of this group home for the mentally ill in Granada Hills was arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing another woman living there, police said.

By ABC7.com staff
GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An 18-year-old resident of a group home for the mentally ill in Granada Hills was arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing another woman living there, police said.

Police say the suspect entered the bedroom of the 55-year-old victim around 4 a.m. Sunday.

A caretaker heard a disturbance, and found the suspect standing next to the victim with a knife, police say.

The 18-year-old suspect, whose name has not been released, is expected to appear in court Tuesday on murder charges.

Police have not yet offered a theory on a possible motive.
Related Topics:
newsstabbinghomicidehomicide investigationmental healthGranada HillsSan Fernando ValleyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Comey associates predict public testimony
Worst of global cyberattack may be yet to come, law enforcement official says
Wisconsin police officer to donate kidney to 8-year-old boy
Lake Balboa mail thieves strike 18 mailboxes in one night
More News
Top Stories
Hollywood chase ends in fiery, deadly crash
Lake Balboa mail thieves strike 18 mailboxes in one night
Long Beach shark advisory remains as sightings continue
Rapper Travis Scott arrested after concert performance
Young bear spotted, tranquilized near 10 Freeway in Indio
Man arrested in deadly shooting at Orange's Stadium Promenade
VIDEO: Car slams into man after fight in Beverly Hills parking lot
Show More
Mom hits young son who didn't give her Mother's Day card
5 Reasons Frank Sinatra is timeless
LA school board race: Zimmer, Melvoin share why they're running
Massive fire extinguished after engulfing furniture store in Temple City
Protesters spell out 'RESIST!' at Trump golf course in RPV
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos