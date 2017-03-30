A 20-year-old woman was killed following a hit-and-run crash in Moreno Valley while out for a run, and sheriff's deputies are searching for the driver responsible.Tatiana Flores, of Perris, was running in the area of Ironwood Avenue and Zantar Lane Tuesday night when she was hit by a car that fled the scene.The vehicle is described as a black sedan with front-end damage. Flores was pronounced dead at an area hospital.Loved ones held a vigil for Flores on Wednesday. Family and friends said they demand justice."Whoever did this, I will not stop 'til we see justice for my baby. You took her from her mother, you took her from her children, her sister, from her brother, her grandpa, all these people who loved her, you took her. You took her from me," said Flores' mother.If you have any information about the case, you're urged to call the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Moreno Valley station.