NEWS

Woman taken into custody after bizarre standoff with police in Pacific Palisades

Police rush toward a woman after she was in a short standoff with them in a Pacific Palisades neighborhood on Thursday, March 9, 2017. (KABC)

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A woman was taken into custody in a Pacific Palisades cul-de-sac after a bizarre standoff with Los Angeles police.

The incident started around 5:30 p.m. when authorities began following her. At one point, in Las Canoas Road, she failed to yield and then rammed a patrol car with her vehicle.

Authorities tried putting spike strips onto the road in case she tried to ram another car. The woman and police were at a standoff for a short time before she drove to the end of the road and stopped at a gate.

The woman eventually got out of the car, attempting to open the gate, and officers swarmed her and took her into custody.

It was unclear why police were initially following the woman.
Related Topics:
newsstandofflapdarrestbizarrePacific PalisadesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
WikiLeaks to give tech companies early access to next hacking docs: Assange
FBI Director Comey meets congressional leaders on wiretapping, leaks, Russia
7 injured in Dusseldorf train station ax attack
Tiny mussels could create big problem for water district that serves parts of SoCal
Questions raised after deputy fatally shoots man in Ladera Heights
More News
Top Stories
Online tips help Riverside police nab possible child predator
Another California town votes to impeach President Donald Trump
Questions raised after deputy fatally shoots man in Ladera Heights
Off-duty LAPD officer who fired gun during Anaheim altercation sued
VIDEO: Bikers, driver fight on San Francisco highway
Teen decapitated mother 'because I felt like it'
VIDEO: Suspect breaks into home through doggy door
Show More
Eastvale man used Snapchat to target boys for child porn, officials say
Tiny mussels could create big problem for water district that serves parts of SoCal
LA Zoo to say goodbye to Adhama the hippo
Pomona Valley Hospital's new trauma center to help the critically injured
Serious safety concerns flagged at ICE detention center in Orange
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos