NEWS

Woman arrested in Oklahoma home-invasion shooting that killed 3

This photo provided by the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office shows Elizabeth Marie Rodriguez, of Oolagah, Okla. (Wagoner County Sheriff's Office via AP)

A woman believed to have driven three men to an Oklahoma home where they were shot to death during a suspected home invasion has been arrested on murder and burglary warrants but the homeowner's son who shot them has not been arrested while police investigate whether he acted in self-defense under the state's "Stand Your Ground" law.

Wagoner County Deputy Nick Mahoney said Tuesday that Elizabeth Marie Rodriguez, 21, of Oologah was arrested on three first-degree murder and three first-degree burglary warrants and was jailed without bond after going to police and saying she had information about the shooting at a home just east of the Tulsa suburb of Broken Arrow.

"It was determined she had driven these individuals to the house and dropped them off with the intent to burglarize the residence," Mahoney said. He said he did not know whether Rodriguez had an attorney.

Oklahoma law allows a person to be charged with murder if they take part in a crime in which people are killed, even if the person does not take part in the slaying. Oklahoma also is one of 24 states which have laws allowing citizens to shoot someone if they believe the person threatens their safety, according to the National Council of State Legislatures.

Mahoney said the homeowner's 23-year-old son used an AR-15 rifle to shoot the three Monday afternoon after they broke through a glass door in the rear of the home.

Their names were not released, but Mahoney said two of the dead were 16 or 17 years old and the third was 18 or 19. The three were found wearing masks and gloves and dressed in black clothing. Brass knuckles and a knife were found among their possessions, he said.

"It looks like self-defense from the preliminary investigation, but that's all speculative," Mahoney said. "There's some speculation as to whether or not that (Stand Your Ground) law applies in this case, the simple answer is I don't know."

Police sometimes make a recommendation to the prosecutor on whether or not to file charges, but Mahoney said he did not know if investigators will do that in this case.

Mahoney said the homeowner was not in the residence at the time of the shooting and that authorities were called to the home by the son shortly after the shooting.
Related Topics:
newsarresthome invasionresidential burglaryu.s. & worldOklahoma
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Wells Fargo to pay $110 million to settle fake account suit
Everything you need to know about House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes
Massive "hay fire" burns in Fresno
Trump admin wanted to curtail former AG's Russia testimony, lawyer alleges
More News
Top Stories
Man sentenced in 2015 shooting death of boy, 4, in Highland
Wells Fargo to pay $110 million to settle fake account suit
Trump tosses Obama's 'clean' energy plan, embraces coal
High winds wreak havoc in SoCal for 2nd straight day
Emmy Rossum's Benedict Canyon home burglarized
2 dead in South LA strip mall fire
43rd Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach features new events
Show More
Italy considers offering paid menstrual leave to women
Calls grow for Nunes to step away from House probe on Russia
Grocery Outlet helping SoCal food banks fight hunger
Dogs get 'engaged' under cherry blossoms
More than half of SoCal beaches could erode by 2100, study predicts
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos