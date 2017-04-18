NEWS

Woman attacked by boyfriend w/ hammer in Chatsworth, police say

A McDonald's in Chatsworth is shown after a woman was attacked by her boyfriend near the restaurant on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (KABC)

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man suspected of attacking his girlfriend with a butcher knife and hammer near a McDonald's in Chatsworth remains on the loose, authorities said Tuesday night.

The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. at De Soto Avenue and Nordhoff Street near the fast-food restaurant. Some witnesses at the scene drove the victim to a nearby Los Angeles police station.

The victim was then transported to the hospital by firefighters. She was listed in stable condition and suffered stab wounds and multiple broken bones to her hands and arms.

It was unclear what led to the attack. Authorities identified the suspect as Angel Rios, but did not provide further information.

The investigation was ongoing.
