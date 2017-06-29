A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong.Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III.According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. She says she fired from about a foot (0.3 meters) away.Authorities say Ruiz died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.The victim's aunt, Claudia Ruiz, tells WDAY-TV that the couple played pranks and put them on YouTube.Perez was granted a public defender and released on $7,000 bail.The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.