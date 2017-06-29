NEWS

Girlfriend charged after fatal shooting of man in alleged botched YouTube stunt

This photo released by the Northwest Regional Corrections Center shows Monalisa Perez. (Northwest Regional Corrections Center via AP)

HALSTAD, Minn. --
A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong.

Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III.

According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. She says she fired from about a foot (0.3 meters) away.

Authorities say Ruiz died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim's aunt, Claudia Ruiz, tells WDAY-TV that the couple played pranks and put them on YouTube.

Perez was granted a public defender and released on $7,000 bail.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsmanslaughterman killedstuntu.s. & worldMinnesota
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump's long history of calling women 'crazy,' attacking their appearances
Man shot dead in Pomona driveway; killer at large
Trump faces backlash after ridiculing female TV host's looks
Trump's travel ban goes into limited effect tonight
Man hit by bus gets up, walks into bar
More News
Top Stories
Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Burbank
Cristianitos Fire spreads to 700 acres at Camp Pendleton
Man shot dead in Pomona driveway; killer at large
6 injured in multi-vehicle crash on EB 10 Fwy in Pomona
Strangers buy car for Texas man who walked miles to work
Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Westlake district
Man hit by bus gets up, walks into bar
Show More
LA Fashion District salesman, 24, shot to death
California to stop suspending licenses over unpaid fines
OC Sheriff Hutchens says ACLU report not a factor in retirement
Woman rams into police car in attempt to evade arrest
Evacuation orders lifted in Burbank brush fire area
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos