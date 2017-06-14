NEWS

VIDEO: Woman holds onto car as it travels on 55 Fwy in OC in apparent road rage incident

A woman is shown dangling off the side of a car in a suspected road rage incident on the 55 Freeway in Santa Ana on Monday, June 12, 2017, (KABC)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
In a suspected road rage incident in Santa Ana, a witness caught a woman holding onto the side of a car as it travels through lanes on the 55 Freeway.

Witness Josh Molesky said the incident happened Monday night as he and his friends were driving on the freeway near the Dyer Road exit. He said they saw a white car stop on the freeway and a woman got out of it.

The woman then ran over to a black Honda Civic and pounded on the windows, according to Molesky. He said traffic on the freeway stopped as the events unfolded.

As the woman was pounding on the window, the Civic driver hit the gas to drive away and the woman grabbed onto the side of the car.

Molesky then recorded video, showing the Civic weaving through traffic as the woman continued holding onto the car. The video shows the white vehicle attempting to pull in front of the Civic to stop it a few times.

After a few seconds, the Civic stopped near the right shoulder and the woman let go, walking away from the vehicle.

Her friends in the white car stopped again, got out of the car and were heard yelling at the Civic driver who continued to drive away from the scene.

It was unclear what led to the woman getting out of the car.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsroad ragebizarreamazing videofreewaySanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Lawmaker injured in congressional baseball practice shooting says he'll play in Thursday game
White House moves travel ban date to avoid mooting case
4 armed home-invasion suspects sought in Van Nuys
Psychic hit by car inside restaurant says he didn't see it coming
More News
Top Stories
House GOP leader shot at baseball practice in Virginia
Jerry West to join the Clippers
Hemet wrong-way driver narrowly avoids collision
Northridge family needs help to fight rare, debilitating disease
Clippers planning to build new stadium in Inglewood
Report: Justice Dept. special counsel investigating Trump for obstruction of justice
4 armed home-invasion suspects sought in Van Nuys
Show More
Psychic hit by car inside restaurant says he didn't see it coming
Clerk shot, killed in robbery at Circle K in Lake Elsinore
Mistaken report of active shooter caused NorCal military base lockdown
4 dead, 2 injured in San Francisco UPS shooting
Vacant homes become pink-hued art in Mid-City
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos