In a suspected road rage incident in Santa Ana, a witness caught a woman holding onto the side of a car as it travels through lanes on the 55 Freeway.Witness Josh Molesky said the incident happened Monday night as he and his friends were driving on the freeway near the Dyer Road exit. He said they saw a white car stop on the freeway and a woman got out of it.The woman then ran over to a black Honda Civic and pounded on the windows, according to Molesky. He said traffic on the freeway stopped as the events unfolded.As the woman was pounding on the window, the Civic driver hit the gas to drive away and the woman grabbed onto the side of the car.Molesky then recorded video, showing the Civic weaving through traffic as the woman continued holding onto the car. The video shows the white vehicle attempting to pull in front of the Civic to stop it a few times.After a few seconds, the Civic stopped near the right shoulder and the woman let go, walking away from the vehicle.Her friends in the white car stopped again, got out of the car and were heard yelling at the Civic driver who continued to drive away from the scene.It was unclear what led to the woman getting out of the car.