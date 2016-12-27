NEWS

Pedestrian in her 20s dies after being struck by hit-and-run vehicle in Santa Clarita

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman died after being struck Monday evening by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene in Santa Clarita, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 8:30 p.m. in the area of Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

It was unclear if the victim, a pedestrian in her 20s, was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the incident. She was not immediately identified.

No description of the vehicle was available, investigators said.
Related Topics:
newshit and runcollisioncrashhomicidehomicide investigationSanta ClaritaLos Angeles County
