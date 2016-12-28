NEWS

Woman dies in Highland Park shooting; gunman sought
A woman died Wednesday after succumbing to injuries she sustained in a shooting at a Highland Park intersection. (KABC)

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A woman died Wednesday after succumbing to injuries she sustained in a shooting at a Highland Park intersection.

Authorities said the shooting happened at the intersection of Avenue 54 and Monte Vista Street around 11 a.m. They said a man shot the woman once.

It was unclear if the shooting was gang related or if the woman was targeted.

The woman, who is in her late 20s, was rushed to a hospital and in the middle of surgery before she succumbed to her wounds.

Authorities continue to search for the gunman, but did not have a description of him.

Anyone with more information was urged to call the LAPD at (877) 527-3247.
