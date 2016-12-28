Woman dies in Highland Park shooting; gunman sought

A woman died Wednesday after succumbing to injuries she sustained in a shooting at a Highland Park intersection.Authorities said the shooting happened at the intersection of Avenue 54 and Monte Vista Street around 11 a.m. They said a man shot the woman once.It was unclear if the shooting was gang related or if the woman was targeted.The woman, who is in her late 20s, was rushed to a hospital and in the middle of surgery before she succumbed to her wounds.Authorities continue to search for the gunman, but did not have a description of him.Anyone with more information was urged to call the LAPD at (877) 527-3247.