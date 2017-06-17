A woman died after being wounded in an officer-involved shooting because authorities said she charged at police with a car in Montebello Saturday afternoon.Authorities said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 7700 block of Telegraph Road. They said a man and woman, believed to be a couple, showed up at a Quality Inn earlier in the day.They began hanging out and drinking at the hotel pool, authorities said, and were not registered guests.At some point, the pair started fighting and the woman ran into the hotel to tell the employee that her boyfriend had stolen her purse.The employees called 911 and Montebello police showed up. The woman then took off in her car, driving a short distance from the hotel.Authorities said the woman ultimately turned around and drove back toward the hotel, aiming her car directly at a Montebello officer while her boyfriend was talking to him.The officer fired several shots to stop the car, and the woman was struck. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.Authorities said no one else was injured in the shooting.The investigation was ongoing.