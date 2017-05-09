Woman dragged by SUV in Whittier attempted robbery

A woman suffered injuries after she was dragged by an SUV in a Whittier parking lot during a violent attempted purse snatching that was caught on video.The incident occurred on April 25 at around 5:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a Sprouts Farmers Market in the 15600 block of Whittwood Lane.The victim was walking through the parking lot when she was approached by four male suspects in a dark colored SUV.Whittier police said the front right passenger in the vehicle asked the victim for directions to a fast food restaurant, luring her closer toward the car.When the victim was in close proximity of the SUV, the suspect reached out and grabbed the woman's purse. That's when the driver hit the gas.The car lurched forward with the victim still hanging onto her purse. The victim was dragged for a few feet before both she and the suspect let go of the purse, which appeared to fall on the ground.The surveillance video shows one of the suspects exiting the car briefly before quickly getting back inside. The car then speeds out of view.Authorities said the woman suffered a laceration to her head, but she will be OK. Police described the victim as being elderly, though her age and identity were not revealed.The surveillance video appears to show the woman retrieving her purse from the ground after the incident, but it was not clear if the suspects made off with any of its contents.One of the suspects involved in this crime was described as man in his 20s with tattoos on his face, police said.If you have any relevant information about this incident, you're urged to contact the Whittier Police Department at (562) 567-9281 or the department's crime tip line at (562) 567-9299.