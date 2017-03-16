NEWS

Woman fatally struck by train in midst of modeling shoot

EMBED </>More News Videos

Mom and fiance remember the young woman killed by a train in Navasota.

NAVASOTA, Texas --
The train tracks that criss-cross the heart of Navasota is part of daily life in this small town. A week ago, Fredzania Thompson saw the tracks as the perfect backdrop for a photoshoot to launch her modeling ambitions.

"I actually talked to her that morning," recalled fiancé Earl Champman. "She told me she was headed to the photo shoot."

That short conversation would be the last time Chapman would ever speak to Thompson, just 19 years old.

Hours later, he would learn that his fiancée, who was pregnant with the couple's first child, was hit by a train in the midst of the photoshoot.

EMBED More News Videos

The 19-year-old moved out of the way of one train only to be struck by another train on the other track.


"The photographer said she was moving," recalled Akamie Stephenson, mother of Thompson. "She was actually off the tracks. But she didn't move far enough, and it hit her."

Authorities say Thompson was standing between two sets of tracks Friday in Navasota when a BNSF Railway train approached.

Eyewitnesses told Stephenson that her daughter saw one train coming and moved out of the way. She did not realize in doing so, she moved in front of another train coming from the opposite direction.

"I'm very hurt about the situation because she was so young, but this is what she wanted. She wanted, to become a model," said Stephenson.


Monday evening, friends of the teen gathered for a vigil next to the tracks where Thompson was hit. She would have turned 20 years old.

"Just getting started, planning our life," said Chapman.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing. Authorities will examine the onboard video from the train that hit Thompson as part of the process. Thompson's mother worries that the stilettos her daughter was wearing may have slowed her efforts to run away from the oncoming train.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe for her funeral expenses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newstrain accidentu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump wants to slash State Department budget by 28 percent
Kendall Jenner's Hollywood Hills home burglarized
GOP health care bill narrowly clears a committee despite conservative opposition
Woman found dead in Victorville park after reports of beating
More News
Top Stories
Deputy injured in Hesperia shooting; suspect at large
Kendall Jenner's Hollywood Hills home burglarized
McDonald's says account 'compromised' after Trump tweet
Woman found dead in Victorville park after reports of beating
Download the ABC7/AccuWeather app!
Family remembers 5-year-old killed in South LA hit-run
Trump budget slashes agencies to focus on wall, defense
Show More
Student arrested after shots fired at French high school
El Capitan Theatre brings 'Beauty and the Beast' to life
19-year-old driver shot in head in Westlake District
Happy Panda Day!
Students spend spring break volunteering to install solar panels
More News
Top Video
Deputy injured in Hesperia shooting; suspect at large
Trump budget slashes agencies to focus on wall, defense
McDonald's says account 'compromised' after Trump tweet
El Capitan Theatre brings 'Beauty and the Beast' to life
More Video