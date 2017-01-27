NEWS

Woman filmed hitting 94-year-old arrested, police say

Woman in custody after allegedly assaulting an elderly woman, Kevin Quinn reports.

By Kevin Quinn
HOUSTON --
A woman accused of assaulting an elderly, disabled woman in Houston was arrested, according to police.

Police said a tip from an alert eyewitness led to the arrest of Brenda Floyd on Friday.

Authorities said Floyd had been in hiding when officers received a call in the early morning hours by a resident who recognized Floyd from a picture and description released previously by Crimestoppers.

Floyd had been a caregiver for 94-year-old Dorothy Bratten for about three years, according to detectives.

Police stated Bratten's son became suspicious about mysterious bruises on his mother, so he set up a surveillance camera which captured the disturbing video on New Year's Day.

Officials said the video shows Floyd repeatedly striking Bratten.

Police searching for woman who hit elderly woman


Floyd went into hiding after learning of the video, according to authorities.

Police said the tipster also recognized a white Lexus belonging to Floyd. Bratten's family gave the vehicle to Floyd to help her get to and from Bratten's home, authorities said.

Brenda Floyd


Floyd was set to appear in court, but had an unspecified type of medical issue which prevented her appearance.

She was scheduled to be back in court on Monday to face a charge of injury to an elderly person.

Bratten's family said they'd received an outpouring of support since the story first broke. Police said Dorothy Bratten is doing OK despite the attacks.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
