A woman was filmed Tuesday almost leaving two children in a car at a gas station in sweltering heat.The witness who took the video, Patricia, did not want to give her last name. She filmed the encounter hoping it would discourage the woman from leaving the kids in a hot car."I told her I was going to call 911 if she didn't get the children out of the car," said Patricia.The woman returned to her vehicle and removed an infant and a toddler. Patricia did not call the police.Police were called to another Victorville street Wednesday after somebody called about another woman leaving four kids in a car. Mara Rodriguez of the Victorville Police Department said the caller had not seen the parent for at least 30 minutes."The car was turned off, the windows were all rolled up and she was concerned about the kids," she said.Police found the children, whose ages range from one to three years old and arrested their mother. They also said the kids did not have car seats. Temperatures in Victorville reached a high of 102 degrees on Wednesday, according to AccuWeather.Officials identified the woman as Los Angeles resident Danessha Janee Williams, 28. She will be facing child endangerment charges. The children are reportedly OK after the incident."She could be facing some serious, serious jail time depending on what happens in court," said Rodriguez.Patricia hopes other people start filming moments when kids are left in cars in hundred-degree heat."I know in my heart I did the right thing," she said.