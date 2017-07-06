NEWS

Woman filmed almost leaving children in car on hot day in Victorville

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was filmed in Victorville Tuesday leaving, and later removing, two children from a car at a gas station in sweltering heat. (KABC)

By
VICTORVILLE (KABC) --
A woman was filmed Tuesday almost leaving two children in a car at a gas station in sweltering heat.

The witness who took the video, Patricia, did not want to give her last name. She filmed the encounter hoping it would discourage the woman from leaving the kids in a hot car.

"I told her I was going to call 911 if she didn't get the children out of the car," said Patricia.

The woman returned to her vehicle and removed an infant and a toddler. Patricia did not call the police.

Police were called to another Victorville street Wednesday after somebody called about another woman leaving four kids in a car. Mara Rodriguez of the Victorville Police Department said the caller had not seen the parent for at least 30 minutes.

"The car was turned off, the windows were all rolled up and she was concerned about the kids," she said.

MORE: Mom arrested in Victorville for leaving 4 kids, ages 3 and under, in hot car

Police found the children, whose ages range from one to three years old and arrested their mother. They also said the kids did not have car seats. Temperatures in Victorville reached a high of 102 degrees on Wednesday, according to AccuWeather.

Officials identified the woman as Los Angeles resident Danessha Janee Williams, 28. She will be facing child endangerment charges. The children are reportedly OK after the incident.

"She could be facing some serious, serious jail time depending on what happens in court," said Rodriguez.

RELATED: Tips to keep kids safe in summer

Patricia hopes other people start filming moments when kids are left in cars in hundred-degree heat.

"I know in my heart I did the right thing," she said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newshot carchildrenchild endangermentVictorvilleSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Stray bullet on July 4 narrowly misses Azusa father, daughter
NJ Transit train derails at NYC's Penn Station
Trump, Putin set for high-stakes 1st meeting
Power outage reported at The Grove
More News
Top Stories
Excessive heat expected all weekend across SoCal
Power outage reported at The Grove
Joan Lee, wife of Marvel co-creator Stan Lee, dies at 93
Dozens of snakes, alligators seized in Thousand Oaks
Stray bullet on July 4 narrowly misses Azusa father, daughter
Nursing assistant apprehended after alleged sex assaults
Robbery spree, chase ends in Orange; suspects arrested
Show More
Assemblyman Travis Allen taking aim at governor's seat
Rare albino kitten up for adoption in LA
Giant water tanks installed in SoCal to fight wildfires
2nd pack of gray wolves spotted in NorCal
Costco testing Shake Shack-style burger in SoCal
More News
Top Video
Dozens of snakes, alligators seized in Thousand Oaks
Giant water tanks installed in SoCal to fight wildfires
Stray bullet on July 4 narrowly misses Azusa father, daughter
Robbery spree, chase ends in Orange; suspects arrested
More Video