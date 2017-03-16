NEWS

Woman found dead in Victorville park after reports of brutal beating

Sheriff's deputies are seen rolling out crime scene tape at Hook Park in Victorville on Wednesday, March 15, 2016.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --
A murder investigation is underway at a popular park in Victorville after witnesses reported seeing a man viciously attack a woman.

Deputies swarmed Hook Park Wednesday evening after receiving 911 calls from eyewitnesses reporting a man stomping on a woman.

When deputies arrived at the park, that woman was already dead.

Deputies rolled out crime tape to protect the scene, which is right next to Hook Junior High School.

It was not known whether any suspects were in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.
Related Topics:
newswoman attackedwoman killedparkmurderVictorvilleSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Student arrested after shots fired at French high school
Trump budget director 'getting the money together to build the wall'
Read the full White House budget blueprint
Trump wants to slash State Department budget by 28 percent
More News
Top Stories
Deputy injured in Hesperia shooting; suspect at large
Trump budget slashes agencies to focus on wall, defense
Family remembers 5-year-old killed in South LA hit-run
Student arrested after shots fired at French high school
19-year-old driver shot in head in Westlake District
Happy Panda Day!
Students spend spring break volunteering to install solar panels
Show More
CA launches new website to measure progress of schools, districts
USC advances in NCAA tournament with win over Providence
Baca found guilty in retrial on obstruction charges
Driver arrested in South LA hit-run that killed 5-year-old boy
City to close popular gateway to Hollywood sign trail
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos