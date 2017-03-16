A murder investigation is underway at a popular park in Victorville after witnesses reported seeing a man viciously attack a woman.Deputies swarmed Hook Park Wednesday evening after receiving 911 calls from eyewitnesses reporting a man stomping on a woman.When deputies arrived at the park, that woman was already dead.Deputies rolled out crime tape to protect the scene, which is right next to Hook Junior High School.It was not known whether any suspects were in custody.The investigation is ongoing.