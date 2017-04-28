A woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds in a car in La Habra, and police have apprehended her boyfriend, who was spotted at the scene holding a knife and covered in blood.Around 6:15 a.m. Friday, authorities received a 911 call about a person armed with a knife in the parking lot of a Green Burrito restaurant at 911 W. Whittier Blvd.Responding officers found an 18-year-old man at the scene. He was armed with a knife, his clothes were covered in blood and he appeared to have a wound on his neck, investigators said.Police identified the suspect as Jose Bojorquez of La Habra. Investigators later found out that he was the person who dialed 911 in the first place.Bojorquez told officers to look inside a car in the parking lot. When investigators checked the vehicle, they found a deceased woman with multiple stab wounds.Police ordered Bojorquez to drop his weapon, but he did not heed their instructions. Officers used a Taser to disarm him.Medics rendered aid at the scene, and Bojorquez was transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment under police custody. After his release from the hospital, he is expected to be booked on murder charges.The victim was identified as 19-year-old Salina Marie Araiza of La Habra. According to investigators, Araiza and Bojorquez were in a dating relationship. Neither have a criminal history, and there were no restraining orders in place at the time of the homicide, police said.It was not known why Araiza and Bojorquez were in the parking lot of the Green Burrito. The crime occurred behind a local dental office, which shares the parking lot with the restaurant. Police may look into reviewing possible surveillance video from the dental office.The investigation is ongoing. La Habra police believe there are no outstanding suspects in this case.