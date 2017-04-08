NEWS

Investigation underway after woman found stabbed to death in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
Homicide detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a woman in Santa Clarita Saturday.

Authorities said shortly before 6 p.m. detectives responded to the 18700 block of Vista Del Canon. The woman was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was released.

Anyone with more information was urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
