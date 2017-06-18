NEWS

Woman suspected of DUI leads stop-and-go chase along Sunset Boulevard

A suspected drunk driver surrenders to police after a brief slow-speed chase in West Los Angeles on Sunday, June 18, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
WEST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A woman suspected of drunk driving led police on a brief stop-and-go chase in West Los Angeles before surrendering to officers on Sunday.


The suspect traveled at slow speeds on Sunset Boulevard and stopped the white SUV at several intersections, including Westwood Plaza, only to continue again after officers tried to approach the vehicle.

She gave up in the Holmby Hills neighborhood near Sunset and Beverly Glen boulevards. The woman appeared to have stumbled as she exited the SUV and raised her arms up.

She was taken into custody with minor struggle.
