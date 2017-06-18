A woman suspected of drunk driving led police on a brief stop-and-go chase in West Los Angeles before surrendering to officers on Sunday.The suspect traveled at slow speeds on Sunset Boulevard and stopped the white SUV at several intersections, including Westwood Plaza, only to continue again after officers tried to approach the vehicle.She gave up in the Holmby Hills neighborhood near Sunset and Beverly Glen boulevards. The woman appeared to have stumbled as she exited the SUV and raised her arms up.She was taken into custody with minor struggle.