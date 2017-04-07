NEWS

Woman, high on cocaine, hides newborn under plant in yard

A mother tried to hide her newborn in another woman's yard minutes after giving birth because she feared being arrested for drugs. (KABC)

A mother tried to hide her newborn in another woman's yard minutes after giving birth because she feared being arrested for drugs.

It happened in the backyard of a Florida woman's home.

The woman said she had invited Katrina Kegelman over before realizing she was about to give birth.

Kegelman did give birth, at first leaving the baby in her pants.

The woman who invited Kegelman over said that when she went to call 911, Kegelman pleaded with her to stop, saying she had just smoked crack and did not want to get arrested.

Kegelman then attempted to hide the baby under a plant in the yard, according to the witness.

Paramedics found the baby boy and the infant was transported to a local hospital.

Kegelman was arrested and has since made bail, but will not be granted custody of the child.
