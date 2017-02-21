Woman in car seen screaming, banging on window in Chatsworth

Police are investigating a possible kidnapping in Chatsworth, where witnesses saw a woman in the backseat of a car, screaming and banging on the window.Los Angeles police officers from the Devonshire Division responded to the area of De Soto Avenue and Devonshire Street around 3:45 p.m. Sunday following a report of a possible kidnapping.Witnesses told officers that they saw a woman in the back of a gold early-2000s four-door Honda Accord, screaming and banging on the rear passenger side window. Witnesses said one of the rear passenger side windows appeared to be smashed out.The woman was described as Hispanic, in her late 20s or early 30s, with dark hair tied in a ponytail, wearing a black sweatshirt. The car was last seen traveling northbound on De Soto Avenue."We at Devonshire responded quickly. We got out there. We contacted the witnesses. We searched the area. We could not find this vehicle. We are very concerned about the welfare of the unidentified woman in the backseat of the car," said LAPD Capt. Brian Pratt.If you have any information regarding this incident, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department at (877) LAPD-24-7.