NEWS

Woman killed after car splits in 2 in Newport Beach crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a deadly single-car crash that left a vehicle split in two in Newport Beach. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Investigators are trying to determine what caused a deadly single-car crash that left a vehicle split in two in Newport Beach.

A gray Ford Fusion, apparently traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Pacific View Drive, somehow lost control, struck a light pole and plowed into a tree near San Miguel Drive at about 9 p.m. Tuesday night, according to Newport Beach police.

The car was cut in half and an unidentified woman behind the wheel was killed at the scene. She was the only occupant in the vehicle, police said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, and police were working to find witnesses.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Chris Burns at 949-644-3747 or cburns@nbpd.org.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newscrashcar crashtraffic fatalitiesfreak accidentNewport BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Rep. Steve Scalise discharged from hospital 6 weeks after shooting
Trump will likely speak privately with Sessions after public rebukes, former campaign manager says
Trump says transgender people won't be allowed to serve in military 'in any capacity'
DOJ tells White House: Attorney General Sessions has no plans to resign
More News
Top Stories
Trump to bar transgender individuals from US military
Mayweather-McGregor fight to be shown live in movie theaters
Downed tree blocks residents in Highland Park homes
Car fire on I-5 in Commerce leads to major backup
VIDEO: CA dad accused of abandoning newborn at strip mall
Celebs, others condemn Trump's transgender military ban
Helium tanker overturns in crash on EB 10 Fwy in Baldwin Park
Man sought in connection with possible string of OC robberies
Show More
Tractor-trailer, LA County fire engine collide on I-5 in Gorman
Newlyweds break tradition with wedding cake piñata
Vote shows GOP's problems in replacing Obamacare
Protesters call for ICE to release detained pastor
Police Commission rulings: LAPD officers justified in fatally shooting 2 teens
More News
Top Video
Trump to bar transgender individuals from US military
Mayweather-McGregor fight to be shown live in movie theaters
Downed tree blocks residents in Highland Park homes
Car fire on I-5 in Commerce leads to major backup
More Video