Woman killed after car splits in 2 in Newport Beach crash

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a deadly single-car crash that left a vehicle split in two in Newport Beach.A gray Ford Fusion, apparently traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Pacific View Drive, somehow lost control, struck a light pole and plowed into a tree near San Miguel Drive at about 9 p.m. Tuesday night, according to Newport Beach police.The car was cut in half and an unidentified woman behind the wheel was killed at the scene. She was the only occupant in the vehicle, police said.The cause of the crash was under investigation, and police were working to find witnesses.Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Chris Burns at 949-644-3747 or cburns@nbpd.org.