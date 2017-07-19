A woman died and a man was shot multiple times in a suspected gang shooting in Inglewood late Tuesday night.Authorities said it happened around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Ash Avenue north of Manchester Boulevard. The man and woman were sitting in a car when they got into an argument with three male suspects, who ended up opening fire.The woman was shot once in the back, while the man was hit several times. The couple were able to drive to a nearby gas station and call police for help, flagging down officers when they arrived.The man and woman were taken to a hospital, where the woman died shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday. The man was listed in serious, but stable condition.Authorities said the three male suspects fled the scene and the shooting appeared to be gang related.No further description of the suspects were provided.The investigation was ongoing.